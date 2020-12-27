Gus and Judy Caterini are celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 26th.
The couple was wed on Dec. 26, 1970 in Belle Vernon.
Mr. And Mrs. Caterini have two daughters, Angela and Jennifer. They have one grandson, Brady.
Sunday, December 27, 2020 1:33 PM
Gus and Judy Caterini are celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 26th.
The couple was wed on Dec. 26, 1970 in Belle Vernon.
Mr. And Mrs. Caterini have two daughters, Angela and Jennifer. They have one grandson, Brady.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.