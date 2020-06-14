Harry and Betty Clemmer celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at their home with a small family gathering. While they had hoped to share this celebration with family and friends, due to circumstances of COVID-19, they decided that everyone’s health was more important. The Clemmers are so sorry to have missed sharing this time with friends and family.
Online Poll
Recent Headlines
- $260 million in funding allocated for intellectual disabilities, autism
- Laurel Highlands High School announces honor roll
- Free breakfast and lunch program available for those 18 and under
- Cal U, Waynesburg University, Penn State detail plans for reopening in the fall
- Ohiopyle State Park visitors increase in COVID-19 pandemic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.