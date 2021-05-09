Mr. and Mrs. Robert Cochrane of Hopwood celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
The couple was married on May 8, 1971 at St. John’s R.C. Church in Uniontown with the Rev. Marion Herrick officiating.
Robert is retired from Dilworth Mines, and Debra is the retired owner/operator of Debbie Jo’s Custom Drapery & Interiors.
They are the parents of Robert Cochrane III (deceased), Brian Cochrane, and Tara Warrington.
They have 3 grandchildren: Brian Cochrane Jr., Riley Cochrane, and Jaxon Lapresta Cochrane.
A reception was held at V.F.W. Uniontown. A party celebration with family and friends is postponed until fall of 2021.
