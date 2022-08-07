The Rev. and Mrs. Norman Collins, of Rockford, Illinois, are celebrating their 65th anniversary this month.
Mrs. Collins is the former Charlotte Drews of Hopwood, Pa.
The couple married Aug. 24, 1957 at the Harbor of Light Chapel in Uniontown, Pa. The late Rev. H.L. Davis officiated the ceremony.
They are the parents of two daughters, Sheri Lee Wilkins and Carol Jean Burchardt.
Happy Anniversary! From her sister, Shirley Silbaugh.
