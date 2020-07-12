Conchillas celebrate 50th anniversary

Frank and Stephanie (Balaban) Conchilla of Oliver celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 11, 2020. The couple wed on July 11, 1970 at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown.
The couple has two children: Michael Conchilla (son) and Melissa Conchilla (daughter-in-law) of Harrisburg, and Amy Conchilla (daughter) of Fort Myers, Florida.
They have one grandchild: Gabrielle Conchilla.
Frank is a retired mine worker and U.S. Army Reserve Sergeant. Both Frank and Stephanie graduated from Laurel Highlands (Frank from North Union before it was LH). They have both lived in Oliver all their lives.
They will celebrate when we can all be together safely.
