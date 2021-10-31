Crables celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Deacon Stanley and Mrs. Kathleen Jackson Crable of Brownsville are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Kathleen was a pharmacy technician for 30 years, beginning in 1985. She worked for the Thrift Drug store for 17 years, then at the Uniontown Hospital for 13 years. She finished her career as a pharmacy technician instructor at the West Virginia Junior College in Morgantown, West Virginia, before retiring in 2017.
Stanley graduated from Brownsville Area High School in 1969 and began working at Clairton Mill Works United States Steel Corporation that summer as a laborer. He became a lubrication engineer, drum and tank manager, and mechanical master craftsman before his retirement in 2002.
Stanley and Kathleen are the proud parents of Jennifer (Anthony), Wilson of Frederick, Maryland; Stanley (Ellen), Crable of Killeen, Texas; and Cassie (Erik) Myers of Pittsburgh. They have eight grandchildren.
Jennifer, Cassie and Stanley will host a celebration for them on Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. with family and friends at Hugo’s Restaurant and Catering. Stanley and Kathleen will celebrate their anniversary by going to Rome in 2022.
