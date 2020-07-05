Ray and Dolores Gaskey of Uniontown are celebrating 65 years of marriage.
They were wed on July 4, 1955. Mr. and Mrs. Gaskey are the parents of three children: Dave Gaskey, Terri Gaskins and Janie Bearmore. They are the grandparents of five grandchildren: Zachary, Jessica, Chelsea, Justin and Will; and great-grandparents of one great granddaughter: Ella.
The Gaskey family will gather later this month to remember this milestone when they travel to Uniontown to celebrate Ray’s 90th birthday.
