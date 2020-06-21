Ted and Rosemary (Tarka) Geibel of Gibsonia are celebrating 60 years of marriage. They were wed on June 25, 1960, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, California, Pa.
Mr. and Mrs. Geibel are the parents of Ted and Hania Geibel Jr., Jackie Geibel, and Greg and Jenn Geibel. They are the grandparents of Emma Hammill, Ava Hammill and Harper Geibel.
Unfortunately, their fancy celebration dinner with family and friends was canceled due to COVID-19. Most likely, they’ll celebrate 1950s style by enjoying a drive through, curbside dinner at McDonald’s with apple pie and vanilla milkshakes for dessert. Afterwards, they’ll return to their lovely apartment where Ted will operate his customized, pin-striped scooter at the fastest setting possible while taking the corners on two wheels. Rosemary, with her bionic hip, will follow carefully behind loudly commenting on the unruly state of his hair on the back of his head.
Once there, they’ll retire immediately so as to “cut out the extra step” of watching TV in their living room, and relax in comfort while watching CNN. This entire celebration of 60 years of marriage, with all its ups and downs, will be over by 6:30 p.m., before it gets too dark to drive. Surrounded by expertly crafted wooden projects created by Ted, and safely nestled under the warmth of one of Rosemary’s afghans, they’ll be asleep by 7 p.m. May we all be so lucky in love and life to experience a partnership like that. 1-4-3
Throughout the years, mom and dad greatly impacted the lives of their three children, their children’s spouses, and their granddaughters by instilling the core values of unconditional love, forgiveness, faith, understanding, acceptance, humor and unquestioned support.
We love you, mom and dad. Congratulations!
