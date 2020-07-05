Donald and Eileen (Stegura) Gmitter of Uniontown celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 4, 2020. The couple wed on July 4, 1970 at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown.
The couple has three children: Marybeth (Tony) Burd of Oak Ridge, North Carolina; Donald “Butch” (Wendy) Gmitter of Ohiopyle, and Michael Gmitter of Dunbar. They also have four grandchildren: Tristan (16) and Caleb (14) Burd, and Brayden (11) and Kiptyn (9) Gmitter.
Don was employed at E.W. Bowman’s, Uniontown until he retired.
They enjoy camping and spending time with their grandchildren. Don enjoys golfing while Eileen enjoys baking, cooking and canning.
A special Mass was held Saturday, July 4, at St. Joan of Arc, Farmington.
