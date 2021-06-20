A poem by Sam Levinson encapsulates the love celebrated by Albert and Antoinette Guerrieri after 70 years of marriage. “Love at first sight is easy to understand; it’s when two people have been looking at each other for a lifetime that it becomes a miracle.”
At the age of six, Al told Toni that they would marry one day, and since then their life together has been a demonstration of love and commitment to all that know them.
Al and Toni were married in Tower Hill Christian Church on June 24, 1951. Today they reside in Republic and have been blessed with three children, three wonderful “in-law” children and three beautiful granddaughters, including Kim, Paul and Gianna Martello; Gary, Betty and Alyssa Guerrieri; and Amy, Rick and Alina Mercante.
We congratulate them on 70 years of unforgettable moments.
