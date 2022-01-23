George and Maude (Taylor) Hallo were united in marriage on Jan. 19, 1952 by Father John J. Oleynik in the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in New Salem.
George retired from U.S. Steel Irwin Works. Maude retired from the Volkswagen Assembly plant.
They were blessed with four children: Gloria (Michael) McCormick of Uniontown, George Jr. (Deborah) Hallo of Vanderbilt, Kimberly (Mark) Wyda of Uniontown, and Lisa Williams of Uniontown; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren.
Congratulations Mom & Dad, we love you! Gloria, George, Kim and Lisa
