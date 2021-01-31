Larry and Rose Marie Hartman of Smithfield are celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
The couple was wed on Jan. 30, 1971 at Free Methodist Church in Fairchance by the late C. Howard Canon.
Rose is the daughter of the late Dominick and Sarah Palmer of Uniontown, and Larry is the son of the late William E. and Mildred Hartman of Fairchance.
They are the parents of Andria Lynn and her husband, Jeffrey DeBerry.
Larry and Rose Marie have two grandchildren, Jacob (21) and Zachary (18).
The couple is retired.
Due to Covid, there are no plans for a celebration at this time.
