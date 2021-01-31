Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

A wintry mix this morning will transition to mainly snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of snow expected overnight. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.