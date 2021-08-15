Markers celebrate 67th anniversary

Audrey Bennett and LeRoy Marker were married Aug. 10, 1954 in Cumberland, Maryland.
They are the parents of Rick (and Denise) Marker of Allison; Lu Ann (and Lou) DelVerme of Marietta, Georgia; and Linda Rochek who passed away in July of 2017, but left them with a wonderful son-in-law, Gary.
One of their greatest joys in life is their grandson, Matt DelVerme, his wife Rachel and their precious great-granddaughter, Emerson Lynn of Atlanta, Georgia.
Mr. and Mrs. Marker attend the First Christian Church of Brownsville.
