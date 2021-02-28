Mr. and Mrs. Nello A. Mattie Sr. will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. They were married on March 2, 1956, in Uniontown, Pa.
Mrs. Ethel Mattie, the former Ethel Easter, 81 years old, formerly of Century, is a homemaker.
Mr. Nello Mattie Sr., 88 years old, formerly of Allison 1, is a United States Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, a retired welder, and a retired coal miner from Clyde Mine.
They are the parents of Neno Mattie of Brownsville, Pa., Nello Mattie Jr. of Monessen, Pa., Gina Mattie of Uniontown, Pa., Donnie Mattie of Dalton, Ga., Angie Mattie of Norfolk, Va., and Shari Mattie, deceased.
They also have numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A dinner will be held in their honor at their residence in Brownsville, Pa., on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
