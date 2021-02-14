Mausers celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

William Mauser and Mary Sue Hildock Mauser, of Slidell, Louisiana, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 20, 2021.
Mary Sue is a retired Montessori Preschool teacher, and William is retired from JCPenney management.
The couple has two children, Melissa and Michael Hailey of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Mehgan and Brian Hirstius of Slidell, Louisiana.
They have six grandchildren.
