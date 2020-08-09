Jim and Pat Oakes were married on Aug. 1, 1970 at the Dunlap’s Creek Presbyterian Church in Merrittstown, where they currently reside.
They have a son Dustin (wife Cynthia) and daughter Denise. They also have two grandchildren, Melinda and London.
Sunday, August 9, 2020 9:21 AM
