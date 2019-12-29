Morton and Rosalie (Gland) Opall of South Union are celebrating 60 years since their wedding in McKeesport on Jan. 3, 1960.
Retired owners of Opall’s Just Beds, the Opalls were longtime leaders in Uniontown’s Jewish community and remain original members of Nemacolin Woodland’s 400 Club.
Since retirement, the couple enjoys frequent travel, spending winter months in Fort Myers, Florida and visiting children in Richmond, Philadelphia and Tel Aviv.
The Opalls met as teenagers and remained together while Rosalie studied at the University of Pittsburgh and Morton served in Okinawa, Japan with the US Marine Corps.
To friends, family and especially their three children, five grandchildren and a first great-grandchild on the way, Morton and Rosalie Opall are an example of how – through humor, mutual respect and a whole lot of love – a couple can live and work together for decades and remain best friends.
