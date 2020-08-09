Victor and Rose Pallotta of Merrittstown are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 8.
They were married on Aug. 8, 1950.
70 years! Seven decades of beautiful memories, love, laughter and happiness.
They are blessed with children Louis, Mark, Vicki and Bob; grandchildren Nicole, Teresa and Ben, Audrey and Alex, Victor, Christie and Chris, Frank, Jessica and Cody; and great grandchildren Truett, Branson, Cole, Anne Marie, Harrison, Ethan, Baby Blank and Baby Barber on the way.
For all that you’ve been to us, for all that you’ve done for us, for all that you are…we love you! Happy 70th Anniversary.
