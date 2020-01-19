Rich and Twillet Rosner recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married on May 3, 1969 at the First Baptist Church of Fairchance.
Mrs. Rosner is a daughter of Frank and Betty Kanapky, and is a homemaker. Mr. Rosner is a son of William and Edna Rosner, and is retired from Anchor Hocking.
They are the parents of three sons: Richard Jr. of Pittsburgh; Wesley of Burbank, California; and Jan-Michael and wife Krysta of Glendale, California.
They renewed their vows at Myrtle Beach with family and friends present.
Their children and friends wish them many more years of happiness together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.