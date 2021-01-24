Robert M. Sible Sr. and Julia Sible of Uniontown, Pa., celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Jan. 4.
They were wed at St. Therese Church in Uniontown.
The Sibles are the parents of Robert Sible Jr., Mark Sible and Jeffrey Sible. They have seven grandchildren: Christina Sible, Bethany Sible, Robert Sible III, Matthew Sible, Nickolas Sible, Michael Sible and Jeffrey Sible Jr. (deceased).
A celebration will be held at a later date.
