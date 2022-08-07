Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Weimer of Oliphant are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.
Sunday, August 7, 2022 2:22 AM
Daniel Weimer and the former Wilma Walters were united in marriage on Aug. 6, 1982 at the Smithfield Free Methodist Church in Smithfield, Pa.
He is the son of the late Donald Weimer, and Lena (Sumey) Weimer of Fairchance. She is the daughter of the late Jess and Velma (Grow) Walters.
The couple has two children: Stacey Weimer of Oliphant and Scotty Weimer of Labelle. They have three grandchildren: Zalie, Leya, and Danny.
