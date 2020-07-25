Glenn and Karen Wilson of Uniontown celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 25, 2020. They were wed on July 25, 1970 in Oliver 3.
Glenn and Karen are the parents of Glenn Wilson Jr., Michael Wilson, and Matthew Wilson. They are the grandparents of Ryan Beatty, Brandi Wilson, and Hailey Wilson. They have on great grandchild, Mason Beatty.
