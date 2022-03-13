Bernot-Lucostic

Marissa Bernot and Ryan Lucostic got engaged on Feb. 19, 2022.
Marissa grew up in Grindstone. Her parents are Matt and Cindy Bernot. Her fiancé is Ryan Lucostic grew up in Merrittstown. His parents are Thomas and Donella Lucostic.
Marissa graduated from Brownsville Are High School in 2016 and graduated college at Laurel Business Institute in 2018 with an associate’s degree in respiratory therapy. Ryan graduated from Geibel Catholic High School in 2011 and graduated college at Penn State in 2016 with his bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Wedding plans are incomplete.
