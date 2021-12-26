Brown-David

Richard David and Claire Brown met in September 2018 while separately enjoying a night out with friends in Harrisburg. While neither of them is from Harrisburg, fate aligned that night and Rich and Claire have been inseparable ever since.
Claire accepted a RN position in Pittsburgh in the summer of 2020 to be closer to Richard in hopes of growing their relationship into all that they knew it could be. Her dream came true on Dec. 4, 2021 when he proposed at an overlook in Mount Washington.
They are planning to get married in Fall of 2022.
