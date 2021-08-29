Capuzzi-Schnupp

Angela Denise Capuzzi of Republic and Michael Gregory Schnupp of Pittsburgh are engaged to be married.
Angela is the daughter of Anthony (Tony) Capuzzi Jr. and Tanya Capuzzi of Republic.
She is a 1998 graduate of Brownsville Area High School, 2001 graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, and 2007 graduate of California University of Pennsylvania. She is currently an art teacher for Connellsville Area School District.
Michael is the son of Glen and Margeret Schnupp, both deceased.
He is a 2003 graduate of Carrick High School and a 2008 graduate of All-State Career. He is currently a truck driver for ABARTA Coca-Cola.
The couple will wed on October 22, 2022 at The Barn at Fallingwater, Mill Run.
