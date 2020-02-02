Core-Mcklveen

John and Robin Core of McClellandtown are announcing the engagement of their daughter, Alexandra Rae Core, to Joshua William Mcklveen.
Joshua is a son of Christina Shirley and stepson of Oca Shirley of Uniontown; and a son of William Mcklveen and stepson of Birdie Mcklveen of Canfield, Ohio.
Alexandra is a 2014 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School and is currently employed as a city letter carrier with the United States Postal Service in Fairchance.
Joshua is a 2011 graduate of Uniontown Area High School and earned his degree as a physical therapist in 2014 from Penn State University.
The couple is planning a summer ceremony on July 25 at The Grayson House at Mt. Hope in Uniontown.
