Myers-Bell

Kristie Myers of Connellsville is pleased to announce the engagement of her daughter, Caylyn Elizabeth Myers to Eric James Bell, the son of Jim and Christy Bell of Mount Pleasant.
The bride-to-be is a 2016 graduate of Connellsville Area High School and is employed by Martins Pharmacy in Connellsville. The groom-to-be is a 2014 graduate of Connellsville Area High School. In 2016, he attended Westmoreland County Community College where he received an associate’s degree in criminal justice. He is now a certified Emergency Medical Technician employed by Mount Pleasant Emergency Medical Services, also known as Medic 10. He is continuing his education to become a certified paramedic and will graduate this coming December. A 2022 wedding is planned.
