Naples-Paull

Karah Joy Naples of Woodbridge, Virginia, and Robert “Luke” Paull of Uniontown are announcing their engagement.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Denise and Andy Naples of Woodbridge, Virginia. She is a graduate of Woodbridge Senior High School, and is currently working on her masters in Exercise Physiology at Fairmont State University. She is currently a grad assistant in Acro & Tumbling.
The groom-to-be is the son of Kim Paull of Uniontown and Robbie Paull of Dunbar. He is a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School, and is currently working on his masters in Criminal Justice at Fairmont State University. He is currently a grad assistant in Criminal Justice.
The couple plans to wed in September 2021.
