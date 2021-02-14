Orr-Edgell

Brenna Michele Orr of Farmington and Aaron Seth Edgell of Morgantown, West Virginia (formerly of Bridgeport, West Virginia), are announcing their engagement.
Brenna is the daughter of Christina and Jeff Orr of Farmington.
The bride-elect is a 2014 graduate of Uniontown High School. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from West Virginia University, class of 2017 and 2019. She is currently a Health Network Manager at Adagio Health.
Aaron is the son of Karen and Richard Edgell of Bridgeport.
The bridegroom-elect is a 2009 graduate of Bridgeport High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University, class of 2014. He is currently a bridge inspector for the state of West Virginia.
The couple will wed on June 12, 2021 in Morgantown.
