Peters-Litvin

Mr. and Mrs. John F. Peters of Uniontown are announcing the engagement of their daughter, Kimberly Anne, of Arlington, Virginia, to Mr. Andrew John Litvin Jr., also of Arlington, son of Andrew Litvin Sr. and Suzanne Gray-Grisin of Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
Kimberly is a 2005 graduate of Laurel Highlands Senior High School and a 2009 graduate of Duquesne University. She is employed at Crowell and Moring LLP in Washington, D.C., as the Senior Manager of Events. Andrew is a 2003 graduate of Westmont Hilltop High School in Johnstown, and a 2007 graduate of Duquesne University. He is currently employed with PNC as Vice President, Incentive Compensation Manager.
The wedding will be an event of Oct. 31, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
