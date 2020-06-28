Pyles-Mitchell

Jennifer Louise Pyles (Zinn) and James George Mitchell, both of Kingwood, West Virginia, are announcing their engagement.
Jennifer is the daughter of David & Rhonda Zinn of Tunnelton, West Virginia. She is a 2007 graduate of Preston High and is currently a cook supervisor for the Federal Bureau of Prisons USP Hazelton.
James is the son of James Mitchell and fiancé Susan Williams of Uniontown. He is a 2009 graduate of Laurel Highlands and is currently a roof bolter for Corsa Coal.
The couple is planning a summer wedding on July 11, 2020 at Zinn Farm.
