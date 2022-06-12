Julie Elizabeth Sealy and Timothy Lew Scott, both of Brownsville, are announcing their engagement.
Julie is the daughter of Clark and Tami Sealy of Brownsville.
The bride-elect is a 2014 graduate of Brownsville Area High School, a 2017 graduate of Slippery Rock University with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health, and a 2019 graduate from Chatham University with a Doctorate in Physical Therapy. She is currently a Physical Therapist with TEIS.
Timothy is the son of Rhonda Scott of Brownsville and the late Timothy Lew Scott Sr.
The bridegroom-elect is a 2010 graduate of Brownsville Area High School. He is currently an operator with Henwil Corporation.
The couple will wed on June 18, 2022 at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion.
