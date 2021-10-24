Trapuzzano-Vecchiolla

Shelby Trapuzzano and Jordan Vecchiolla are very excited to announce their engagement on Sept. 5, 2021 at Clearwater Beach.
A huge thanks to Abby’s Gold & Gems for creating such an incredible experience ring shopping. We can’t wait to get married.
Sunday, October 24, 2021 6:23 AM
Shelby Trapuzzano and Jordan Vecchiolla are very excited to announce their engagement on Sept. 5, 2021 at Clearwater Beach.
A huge thanks to Abby’s Gold & Gems for creating such an incredible experience ring shopping. We can’t wait to get married.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.