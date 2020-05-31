Monaco-Myers

Dr. Natalie Elizabeth Monaco and Richard Clarence Myers were united in marriage on June 1, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Parish in Pittsburgh, with Father Thomas J. Lewandowski officiating. The bride was given in marriage by her father.
Natalie is the daughter of Ernest and Corrine Monaco of Uniontown. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology from St. Vincent College. She went to West Virginia Dental School, and is currently a Dentist at Complete Dental Care in Bethel Park.
Richard is the son of Richard and Gerrie Myers of Pittsburgh. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from St. Vincent College. He received his MBA from Point Park, and is currently a Project Manager at Boeing.
The bride’s gown was elegant and alluring, with a full length mermaid gown and an unlined illusion bodice. It included gorgeous beaded lace embellishments, soft and sleek stretch georgette, and a low illusion V-back accented with crystal buttons.
Maid of Honor was Jordan Murtha. Bridesmaids were Lori Sopko, Sandy Nickman, Alyssa Smith, and Aliesha Walz. Aubrey Snyder served as the Flower Girl.
Best Man was Brad Lloyd. Groomsmen were cousin of the bride Attorney Nicholas Parrish, Godson of the bride Braedan McKnight, Jason Kolesar, Ryan Bruzda, and Jeff Kratofil.
The bride’s Aunt Donna Kolencik, Olivia McKnight and attorney Krisha DiMascio served as the lectors.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Fox Chapel Field Club.
The couple honeymooned in France and England. They currently reside in Jefferson Hills.
