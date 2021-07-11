Two weeks into the 2021 Greene County Day Camp, it is apparent those involved – from the campers and counselors to event coordinators and the county recreation director – are enjoying this year’s program.
Day Camp Coordinator Kate Hillsman said a combined 875 children ages 5-15 signed in during the first week at all three camp sites – Lions Club Park in Waynesburg, Wana B Park in Carmichaels and Mon View Park in Greensboro.
The camp, which is held between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, began June 21 and will conclude July 30.
Registered campers at each site are being treated each day to a wide array of activities, and after lunch they are able to swim in each park’s respective pools.
Educational programs are also being offered at the camp sites in July, which focus on topics such as the importance of reading and team building.
The 2021 county summer day camp is free of charge, which includes daily admission to the the pool, after the county received donations from numerous businesses, agencies and individuals.
Coordinators also said in addition to providing campers a positive summer outreach, the day camp is a learning experience for the teenagers who are working as counselors.
Bret Moore, Greene County recreation director, said his department has been “very pleased” with the turnout thus far.
“We have been averaging around 200 kids per day between all three camps, which is terrific,” he said. “We are very appreciative for all of the local support we have received from local businesses and entities. The day camp’s success would not possible without them.”
