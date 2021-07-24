An award-winning music artist has officially made the Rain Day Hat for this year’s event.
Each year, a celebrity is issued a wager as to whether or not it will rain on Rain Day, with the bet “loser” having to present a hat to the winner.
Waynesburg Mayor Greg Leathers and the Special Events Commission said they are honored to have made this year’s Rain Day Hat Bet with Josh Reedy, guitar player for Thomas Rhett.
“I am very happy that he has accepted the bet,” Leathers said. “It’s great to have Josh as our 2021 hat bet, who has family ties to the area and who once was a headline performer at Rain Day and is now singing side-by-side with a national performing artist. We thank him for participating this year … but I’m looking forward to winning the hat bet.”
Reedy, a Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning music artist, currently plays guitar and sings background vocals for hit country artist Thomas Rhett. He grew up in Blacksburg, Va., and married Rachel Throckmorton, who has local ties to the community, 15 years ago.
The couple lives in Nashville, Tenn., and have two children.
“My wife, Rachel, grew up going to Rain Day, and back in my Christian music days my band, DecembeRadio, headlined a show for the Rain Day Festival in 2008,” Reedy said. “So, it’s an honor to have been asked to bet my hat this year.”
It has rained 115 times out of the past 147 years July 29 in Waynesburg.
The hat bet between the Waynesburg Borough mayor and a celebrity has occurred for nearly eight decades, and the borough has had to relinquish a hat less than 30 times.
