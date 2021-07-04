A family dairy farm in Belle Vernon has been recognized by Fayette County as one of those small businesses representing the backbone of American agriculture at the end of National Dairy Month.
The county recently designated the Orr family and their family farm, Harmony Acres, as the Fayette County Faces and Places for June, which is also National Dairy Month.
The Orr family, which is made up of Jeff and Jennifer Orr and children Beckett and Rozlynn, has thrived on their farm by combining modern techniques with an emphasis on family since taking over operations of Harmony Acres in 2013.
Both Jeff and Jennifer Orr have agricultural backgrounds, with Jeff studying agriculture and dairy science at a college in Wisconsin and Jennifer studying animal science at Penn State.
“I grew up in 4-H. We didn’t have a farm, so I raised sheep in 4-H,” she said. “I never thought about having my own farm. I’ve always loved animals, but I didn’t really know for sure where my path would lead.”
The couple met through mutual friends.
“My husband and I are the third generation here,” Jennifer said. “The original farm used to be in Peters Township. When my husband’s grandfather was 20 years old, and he had to go through two red lights with a tractor, he said that was enough.”
The grandfather found a property for sale on Perryopolis Road, and that’s where the dairy farm is located and where 150 cows are milked, with another 75 cows being milked at a property in Brownsville.
The Orrs have tried to do things to make their family farm as modern and efficient as possible, all while remaining in harmony with nature.
“We really kind of focus on the health of the soil, the health of the ecosystem, making sure we’re working more with nature than against it,” Jeff said.
The family has started new ventures including the Jug Hut where they sell farm-fresh eggs, local items and especially their Creamline milk.
“The milk is pasteurized, but it’s non-homogenized, so all the cream is left in,” Jennifer explained. “All the cream will rise to the top, so you get that cream line.”
Their Creamline milk contains about 4.2% butter fat, Jennifer said.
The couple decided to offer the product last year, starting the construction process in June 2020, but COVID-19-related delays postponed the first product being sold until early May 2021. But for them, it’s been worth the wait.
“Local support has been pretty solid,” Jeff said. “We were selling out after the first week. We do have a little bit of social media presence, but a lot of it’s been word of mouth.”
Not only are Mom and Dad getting more into the retail side of family farming, their children have been as well, with Beckett and Rozlynn enjoy greeting customers and helping them with their purchases. They even ran a lemonade stand in June.
“We might have to make that a little monthly thing,” Jeff said.
Harmony Acres is located at 355 Perryopolis Road, Belle Vernon. The Jug Hut is open from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit Harmony Acres on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HarmonyAcresFarmandDairy/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.