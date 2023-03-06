The Brownsville Area Ministerial Association (BAMA) has announced March events.
n The “Food for Falcons” program will be held March 7 at 3:15 p.m. at the Brownsville First Christian Church (512 Second St., Brownsville). Anyone who can help is welcome.
n Malden Christian Fellowship (343 Old National Pike, Brownsville) is holding a weekly women’s meeting, which is open to all ladies and teens from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, March 9, 16, 23, and 30, on issues of depression, anxiety, grief, eating disorders and other related topics. Refreshments will be served.
n Lenten worship services will be held at 7 p.m. March 9 at the Brownsville First Christian Church with the Rev. Efren Ambre as speaker; 7 p.m. March 16 at the St. Cecilia Parish (1571 Grindstone Road, Grindstone) with the Rev. Keith Almond, speaker; 7 p.m. March 23 at South Brownsville United Methodist Church (412 Second St., Brownsville) with the Rev. Kristen Emrick, speaker; and 7 p.m. March 30 at the Christ Church Anglican (319 Church St., Brownsville) with the Rev. Louise Corbett, speaker. The public is invited; masks may be required. The service may also be viewed on the ministerial association’s Facebook page at the time of the service or shortly thereafter. The service will be canceled if the Brownsville Area School District is closed or closes early that day due to inclement weather.
n Addiction recovery ministry, There is Hope, a Christ-centered 12-step program, will be held at Malden Christian Fellowship (343 Old National Pike, Brownsville) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, March 6, 13, 20, and 27. It’s open to those in recovery and those struggling with addiction as well as their family members or loved ones. For more information, including Zoom-meeting access, call 724-434-4597 or 724-785-3042.
n Fort Burd Presbyterian Church (200 Thornton Road, Brownsville) is sharing the series “The Chosen” on March 7 at 7 p.m. The public is invited.
n The BAMA meeting will be held at 10 a.m. March 14 in person at the Brownsville First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dawn Hargraves will be hostess. The Rev. Efren Ambre will share the devotions.
n The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held from 11 a.m. to noon March 15 at the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall (118 Church St., Brownsville). Food will be loaded into cars by volunteers; participants are asked to remain in their cars. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency to receive food. Those unregistered and live in the Brownsville area must complete required paperwork before receiving food; those who register on the day of the food bank are not guaranteed a box of food at the site and may have to travel to the food distribution warehouse in Republic. Families wishing to sign up on the distribution day will need to bring photo identification, the date of birth of each person in the household and verification of address.
n There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church (533 Royal Road, Smock) at 10 a.m. March 18 and at The First Christian Church from 9 to 11 a.m. Those attending are asked to use the lower-level rear door.
n There will be a blood drive at the First Christian Church of Brownsville on Tuesday, March 28, from noon to 5:30 p.m. Schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
