Editor’s note: This is part of our monthly Club Hub series highlighting the community service and social clubs operating in the Herald-Standard readership area.
Whether published or not, everyone who sits down to write could use a little support and encouragement.
That’s the aim of Scottdale Writers Group, which has been providing a welcoming atmosphere for authors since 2007.
Clyde Stoner, of Scottdale, group president and founder, explained, “We wanted to help struggling writers in any way we can.’’
Linda Goodlin, of Scottdale, co-founder, noted, “We help each other with encouragement, with reading each other’s work, with critiquing each other’s work and with just giving overall support to each person who comes into our group.’’
The group, which charges no dues, has about a dozen members who gather for monthly meetings at Scottdale Public Library. They conduct writing exercises, publish an annual booklet of their work in time for the Scottdale Fall Festival and operate a short story contest for high school students.
The booklet contains the work of group members as well as the high school winners, who may be seeing their writing in print for the first time.
“What I impress on aspiring writers is that their stories are published in this book. They are now published authors – be it ever so small,’’ said Stoner. “This goes a long way towards a platform where they get into journalism or careers like that.’’
Several group members have written books.
Goodlin wrote “From Across the Pond’’ and “Childhood Lost,’’ historical fiction about the coal-mining community inspired by her family who immigrated here from Wales.
Stoner penned a sci-fi book called “Survivor’’ that involves a Navy Seal who through a phenomena of nature was transported back in time 10,000 years.
“It’s a very good read. I could see Clyde in this fictional character,’’ said Goodlin.
Kevin Neal, of Everson, writes poetry, including a book called “Sweet Awakenings’’ that features his own photographs.
“His books have beautiful pictures. He makes his own greeting cards,’’ noted Stoner.
Several members have written children’s books, including Sharon Full, of Scottdale, who writes as Sharon L. Parker. Her book is called “Aggie and the Chicken Dance.’’
While some have worked professionally, most do this for the love of writing.
Goodlin noted that after rejection from a noted author for her book, she received support from the group.
“Clyde encouraged me not to give up,’’ said Goodlin, who has since published two books and is working on two more. “Clyde is a big inspiration not only to me but to many others.’’
“We have quite a few here who like to take time and help others,’’ said Neal.
Stoner noted, “It’s a mutual admiration society.’’
Meetings can include a writing prompt.
“Two or three years ago, I gave a prompt: Night is forever,’’ said Stoner. “I made a short story from it and now I have 60,000 words on my computer.’’
There’s also plenty of positive discussion.
“The people are nice, very affirming and forward thinking,’’ noted Full.
Their push is gentle.
John Sefchik, of Scottdale, said, “I always wanted to write and publish a book. I’m still working on it.’’
But there is always encouragement and advice, such as a recent meeting where members asked and received guidance on how to publish and sell books.
“Last year, I did a book tour,’’ said Goodlin. “Some, I had a wonderful turnout and some not so good, but it’s the only way if you’re going to get out there.’’
Learning from each other is beneficial.
“I wrote as a child but never showed anybody until I was in my 60s. The first meeting, they welcomed me, commented Renee Blasco, of Scottdale, adding, “It’s the best present I ever gave myself.’’
