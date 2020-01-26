Bright red hearts decorated with smaller pink, purple and blue hearts as well as gems, flowers and animals fill a table at the Uniontown Adult Recreation Center. They carry cheery greetings, such as “Be mine,’’ “Forever love’’ and “Cutie!’’
The Senior Pen Pals sit at other tables, smiling, talking and enjoying snacks as they work on more hearts that will be added to the finished pile.
They use glue, stickers and their imagination to create beautiful, one-of-a-kind gifts that will be delivered to homebound elderly.
“Today, our group is working on handmade hearts so they can hang on their doors. They’re going to 275 Meals on Wheels recipients for Valentine’s Day,’’ said Tori Helmantoler, who oversees the club along with Marlene Kolosky.
Both women work for Fayette County Community Action Agency Inc., which sponsors the club. Kolosky is with the Neighborhood Partnership Program and Helmantoler is with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.
Kolosky explained the idea behind the club “is to connect homebound seniors who don’t have a lot of folks checking on them or calling them or writing them letters or sending them cards to let them know that they are being thought about.’’
Kolosky noted the club “will help fight isolation and loneliness in this population and also help younger people to connect with these seniors and make a difference.’’
The club meets once a month at the Uniontown Adult Recreation Center, located at 137 North Beeson Blvd. Members can drop in anytime between 1-5 p.m. on dates announced in the Senior Times and Community Action website. The next meeting is Feb. 26.
There are no dues. Community Action provides all supplies, including snacks.
The club started in Fall 2019 and membership is currently less than 10 but new members are always welcome. The club also works with groups, such as Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, who would like to participate.
The January meeting included youths from Spring Valley Bruderhof, who were working alongside their teacher Freda Mandel.
“We wanted to do something for others as a service project and we were happy to join in,’’ said Mandel.
Her husband, Mike Mandel, supplied the transportation for the group and commented, “It’s a great idea.’’
Kolosky said, “Our original thought is that the club would be for seniors only but I think it’s nice it’s intergenerational.’’
One part of the club that will continue to be for seniors only is a letter-writing component that is still getting off the ground.
“Our goal,’’ said Kolosky, “is to match people with someone who has the same interests.’’
Kolosky noted the club originally planned to be letter-writing only but grew into creating homemade cards and crafts.
Three members, who are also part of the Retired and Senior Volunteer program, say they enjoy helping others.
Bernee Coffin, of New Salem, likes “being with other people who want to do this for people who are shut in. I’m retired so I want to give back.’’
Cindy Olsavsky, of West Leisenring, commented, “I like being here. It’s very relaxing and I enjoy the companionship of the other ladies. We’ve made friends.’’
“I love volunteering,’’ said Marge Gregg, of Uniontown. “When I get home, I feel I’ve accomplished something. You feel good about yourself.’’
The women also believe the people who receive the cards are grateful.
“It means a lot to a lot of people,’’ said Coffin.
“Just to know that someone is thinking of you,’’ said Gregg. “And so your mail is not just bills.’’
