I’m fascinated by all the different ways used to describe behaviors that I’ve observed in my spare time by having staring contests with people who don’t know they’re in a staring contest with me.
My stats are 36 wins, 4 losses, 21 bruises, two cracked ribs and one marriage proposal – a few of which were from the same person.
You see, I consider myself a casual part-time student of psychology, and if you think that’s crazy, well, it’s not, and that’s coming from a casual part-time certified student of psychology.
Anyway, from what I’ve learned in my observations, some ways that are used to describe one’s style and sense of humor have left me confused about how some words work regarding one’s style of humor.
While there are plenty of sub genres of humor, for this column, I’ll focus on “infantile humor,” “childish humor,” “juvenile humor,” “mature humor” and “adult humor.”
I think it’s funny (not ha-ha funny, but tee-hee-hee funny) that those ways to describe that humor ages much like people do, but let’s take a closer look at them and why we do what we doo-doo (heh, heh, doo-doo).
Infantile humor: Like an infant, such humor is simple, innocent, pure, maybe a little literally dirty – things like laughing at someone making a funny face, uttering a funny noise and, of course, breaking wind, cutting cheese, rotten raspberries, etc. People with an infantile sense of humor have even been accused of chuckling in their sleep if they dream about someone passing gas ... or at least I think I heard a chuckle. I don’t know for sure; I was staring through the window.
Childish Humor: I would say infantile humor does bleed into childish humor, but childish humor is just another step in the evolution of human-humor development. Someone accused of showcasing childish behavior can do everything from making inappropriate noises to saying things only they find funny, AKA, drunks.
For example, I recently heard a boy around the age of 6 simply say the word “poo-pie” and he was laughing at it so much he even drowned out my belly-shaking guffaws.
Those in the childish category also gain an appreciation for PG-rated bodily fluids, sounds, sights and functions – mainly because they, while in their actual age, have stopped doing many of those things involuntarily and now get to see others do it and are finally in on the “the joke.”
Immature Humor: Ah, this is where the weirdness really begins to mature ... so to speak. One who has an immature sense of humor not only embraces their infantile and childish traits, but they find behaviors outside of their comfort zone or social norms.
For example, when I was 13, a friend of mine used the word “dweeb” in a sentence, and I thought it was the greatest, funniest word of all time – it sounds funny, looks funny and it even has a funny smell to it.
I used it and overused it in my youth and then tucked it away until 30 years later when “dweeb” made its way into this humor column.
Juvenile Humor: Now, juvenile humor is almost a fork in a road, a development of where one’s appreciation of humor can go one way or another, which we’ll delve into shortly.
With juvenile humor, you have an R rating for inappropriate jokes and subject matter; teasing is also upped to another level of harassment; insults are foul and become fouler when done between friends, and watching someone slipping and falling is considered George-Carlin-genius-level comedy, especially if a non-life-threatening injury is involved.
From that point, there are two branches to where someone exiting juvenile humor can go: mature humor and adult humor.
Mature Humor: This confused me for a long time because the warnings before some of my favorite movies and TV shows say what I’m about to see is for mature audiences only, but everything I saw was normally immature, yet not really.
That’s when I realized this “mature humor” before me was actually immature humor, yet in different wrappings of innuendos, suggestive jokes and silver-tongue slights that cut deep.
It’s truly a master class in tickling the funny bone while its bastard cousin, adult humor, takes a sledgehammer to it.
If you don’t know the difference between the two, one involves chuckling at a Uranus joke and other is adding your own jokes to a Uranus joke and even providing visuals.
Adult Humor: I don’t have any issues with most adult humor as it’s the crudest sense of humor that exists and can be funny if used in the right hands.
Also, it’s hard to go any further than that because once you’re an adult, that’s it. You can’t go beyond it or go back age-wise, but there is good news.
As someone who has dabbled in all forms of humor, you can always dip back in the fountain of youth known as the previous senses of humor that I have listed – no matter what your current level of humor may be.
If you don’t believe me, just think about the number of times you’ve seen an old man tell you a dirty joke and then ask you to pull his finger.
If you still don’t believe me, think of why a humor columnist who has published hundreds of articles containing his fair share of social observations, the fragility of the human condition and a fair-share of toilet humor ends his column with “dweeb, dweeb, dweeb...”
