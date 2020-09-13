On my wedding day, my wife and I decided to write our own vows to make it more personal and because our priest was lazy and said if we forced him to read the same-old boring vows, he would add “hippity hop” to the end of every sentence.
Along with me reading vows to my future wife, we also decided I would read vows to my future stepdaughter, Emma, who was 5 at the time.
It was a touching moment we shared before our friends, family, God and the napping preacher when I opened my vows with, “Okay, Emma, when you’re 18, you’re out of the house.”
Of course, I was kidding. I followed up by saying if she paid rent, she could stay as long as she wanted and then said “hippity hop” because I like saying that at the end of a sentence--hippity hop.
Now, however, I’m looking forward to Emma getting older and moving out to become a strong, independent woman living in a nice house or respectable apartment so I can totally trash the place.
Some of you know that I’m big into retribution, karma and what goes around eventually coming around. That’s why I know, someday, Emma will have a family with monster children that will totally demolish her dwellings.
However, I don’t want to wait too long for karma to take its revenge because Emma’s not allowed to date until she’s in her 30s and not be married until she’s in her late 40s, and I’ll be too dead by that point to enjoy watching her get the payback she deserves.
That’s why I’ll wait for a month after she’s settled in her new home, and then I’ll make an unannounced visit to both wreak havoc to remind her what I’ve gone through during the years of raising her.
All of you also know that I’m big into plagiarism. So, if you think I stole this idea from the viral video of the parents trashing their kid’s home, you’re wrong. I stole the concept.
With that said, I think I’ll start with taking off my shoes and leaving them in the middle of the floor as soon as I enter her home. My jacket will go on top of anything except a coat hanger.
From there, I’ll head to the kitchen to ask her what she has to eat, and then I’ll allow her to recite everything she has in the house, whine that she doesn’t actually have anything to eat and then I’ll ask for fast food.
I’ll then grab a snack regardless of her answer about the fast food, and go to the living room where I’ll promptly sit and recline on something--anything--and turn on the TV and make it loud while I watch videos on my cell phone instead.
I’ll watch TV long enough to eat my snack, then I’ll walk away, leaving the TV on and leaving the snack wrapper on anything including a coat hanger.
Next, I’ll go into any random room where I’ll ask Emma for ice cream.
While she’s busy with that, I’ll do an art project and leave everything but the project behind to be cleaned up by the magic cleaning fairy that must have been visiting my house for so many years.
Emma will surely see the mess left behind when she walks in the room with my ice cream as I have already went to the room furthest away from her and whine that I can’t meet her to get my ice cream because my legs are sore from my journey, and she will have to bring it to me.
Once she delivers my ice cream, I’ll eat it fast and then go wherever she has decided to sit and rest, wait for her to sit down for five seconds before I’ll bring her the empty bowl to be washed. I’ll then ask for something to drink five seconds after she sits down.
I will continue that process of her sitting to rest and then standing to do stuff for me until she loses her desire to live and then I’ll ask her two more times.
The second time will be to summon her to yet another room for her assistance with something; when she arrives, I’ll tell her never mind, but will ask her to go to the kitchen to get me something to drink.
Now, I’m sure you’re asking at this point where does this karmatic torture end, and I really can’t say because I’m still going through it. I actually can’t wait until Emma goes through her teenage years because I’ll be ready with pen in hand, feverishly taking notes.
All that I hope Emma wants to get in return at the end of one of those long, grueling days of servitude when she’s tucking me in at night is for me to tell her that I love her, which makes everything all worthwhile...especially if, at the very end, I add a “hippity hop”.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One...and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com. He co-hosts the “Locally Yours” radio show on WMBS 590 AM every Friday.
