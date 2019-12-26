As we head toward 2020, we are observing the 20th anniversary of Y2K — the collapse of the world that did not happen.
The reason for all of the concern was a lack of memory in all of the computers that run the world. Today, cell phones have more memory than many full size computers of yesteryear. Twenty years ago was also the start of the new century.
The Dow Jones index at the beginning of January 2000 was 11,497. Today, it is over 28,000! It was not a smooth ride, however. The first 10 years were known as the lost decade. It took 12 years for the S&P 500 to recoup all of the losses it suffered from two major market crashes. People who were unfortunate to retire at that time were crushed by sequence of returns.
As bad as it was then, if history were to repeat itself, things would probably be worst today. Since Baby Boomers are the first generation where many people do not have company sponsored pensions, things could be worse. The stock market has been on a record upward trend since then. It will not last forever. Whether it happens next week or next year, it will someday. Stocks offer the best long-term returns, but it could ruin a retirement if you are not properly positioned.
Most people do not have a written financial plan. Those who do usually handle crisis in a better way. Many people do not do proactive tax planning and have the majority of their savings in the wrong kind of accounts. Legacy planning has to start with the surviving spouse.
Decisions about when to start receiving SS benefits could cause problems decades later. You must also consider the size of your qualified accounts when determining the best course for your family. Health care costs continue to rise and are often the biggest impediment to when you can retire. All of the aspects of your financial life need to be coordinated.
The good news is we are going to provide help in this column starting in January. Each week we will discuss a different area. We will give information to empower you to make good choices for your family. If you desire to do so, you can enjoy a less stressful life next year.
Many people make New Year resolutions, but don’t keep them very long. If you do not like the current condition of your financial life, it only makes sense that you must take different actions then you are doing now. Some changes happen faster than others. Let’s enter 2020 with clear vision and make it the best for your family. Invite your friend’s along for the journey.
Happy New Year’s and a prosperous 2020.
Your Financial Future is written by certified financial planner Gary W. Boatman, MBA and CFP, who also wrote the book, “Your Financial Compass: Safe Passage Through The Turbulent Waters of Taxes, Income Planning and Market Volatility.” If there is an area that you would like to see discussed in the column, send your suggestions to gary@BoatmanWealthManagement.com.
