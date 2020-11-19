As promised, this week we are going to discuss one area of financial planning that you can control in this crazy new financial world.
That is tax planning. Many people do not realize how much they can manage their taxes. Taxes are at an all-time low today. The top ordinary tax rate is 37%. After World War II, they were over 90%.
When the Trump tax cut was approved, it was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2025. After that date, we revert to the previous tax code. That means that most people’s rates will go up. If the Republicans control the Senate, this date will probably hold. If they don’t, rates may go up sooner. No matter what, rates are likely rise at some time due to the large government deficit. You must act sooner not later to achieve a tax reduction goal.
If you are not proactive with tax planning, you will likely have to pay more than necessary. Putting your W-2s and 1099s in a shoebox and taking them to your tax preparer in February is not proactive planning. To lower your tax bill, you must complete most things before Dec. 31.
There are three types of money funnels according to the IRS. Today we will discuss one type, pre-tax or qualified accounts such as 401(k) s, IRAs and 403(b)s. When you contribute money to these it has to be earned income and you get to exclude this sum from your ordinary income in that year. The funds grow tax free until you take money out of your account and then you pay at ordinary income tax rates. These funds are also subject to required minimum distributions (RMDs).This is the type of money that affects your tax bill the most.
Managing this money correctly can reduce the tax on you pay on Social Security. It can be received tax free if your income is low enough. As income rises the amount that is taxable increases to 50% or 85%. If you have a lot of qualified money such as a large 401(k) balance, it might make sense to delay SS and utilize some of your savings to live on. This is known as avoiding the SS Tax Torpedo.
It is also the asset that causes the most harm at the death of one spouse. The so called widow’s tax happens upon the death of the first spouse. At that time total income taxes often go up dramatically. A middle class family could see an increase of 442%. This is caused by a reduced personal deduction for the surviving spouse and the tax brackets are about half as wide as for married filing jointly.
One way to mitigate this might be to do Roth conversions. You must pay the income tax at the time of doing the conversion. This would take advantage of today’s lower rates and future growth of the accounts would grow tax free. Roth conversions reduce future RMDs. This may also help with future widow penalty cases.
It is important to consider possible Medicare surcharges. Also consider bracket bumping which is a strategy to take advantage of the lowest tax rate available. Tax planning is different from tax preparation. Work with a tax expert who understands the issue.
Your Financial Future is written by certified financial planner Gary W. Boatman, MBA and CFP, who also wrote the book, “Your Financial Compass: Safe Passage Through The Turbulent Waters of Taxes, Income Planning and Market Volatility.” If there is an area that you would like to see discussed in the column, send your suggestions to gary@BoatmanWealthManagement.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.