There were recently several financial reports that caused some concern. According to the Federal Reserve, total household debt rose $601 billion last year. Total household debt surpassed $14 trillion for the first time. The last time the growth was that large was 2007, when household debt rose by just over $1 trillion.
Economists said that credit cards have surpassed student loans among younger borrowers. Student loan balances remain high as the cost of higher education continues to rise faster than regular inflation. “The data shows that transitions into delinquency among credit card borrowers have steadily risen since 2016, notably among younger borrowers,” according to Wilbert Van Der Klaauw, senior vice president of the New York Fed.
According to Nerd Wallet, Americans owe nearly $7,000 per household and pay nearly $1,100 in interest each year. Fewer say they pay their balance in full each month. Credit card interest rates are some of the highest in the nation. It is like dealing with a legal loan shark. Interest rates are sometimes as high as 16% to 17%. Miss a payment and your rate could go to 29%. Paying the minimum can take years to pay off the balance.
Probably the only credit cost higher than credit cards come at rent to own stores. I tell clients if some place has a sign in the window “no credit check,” they should not go in. Unfortunately, people with bad credit get lured in because it looks like a solution. If you calculate the interest rate of all your weekly payments, you may be shocked. It also encourages people to get the even bigger television; it’s only a few dollars more per week. Try and find a way to save to make this kind of purchase.
Equally concerning, a new survey by Salary Finance found that 32% of families run out of money before their next payday. This is true of most pay ranges including those earning over $100,000 per year. People with higher incomes often think they can just buy more even if they do not have a written financial plan.
Running out of money causes some people to go without their medicines and other necessities. As with most things, there are often many contributing factors. Baby boomers lived a life where they often wanted things immediately, not wait until they could afford them. Some of these traits continued with Generation X and Millennials. Many people hate the thought of a budget.
Make a list when you go shopping and stick to it if money is tight. Shop at stores that offer the best value. Think about maintenance and operating costs when making purchases like automobiles and trucks. Have an emergency fund to cover unexpected needs. Review cell phone and cable bills. Many people spend four or five hundred dollars a month on these items. Do you really need to go in debt when the next model comes out or is your current phone working pretty well?
The other thing you can do besides controlling spending is increase your income. With today’s low unemployment, there are help wanted signs everywhere. Some companies have increased wages
because of supply and demand. You can also learn new skills that can help you get a better job. Minimum wage jobs were never meant to be lifelong jobs.
Make a plan and stick to it. You can improve your family’s financial life and reduce your stress. It will be well worth the effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.