Financial investors suffered a nightmare in 2022. After enjoying a 12-year bull market, utopia came to an end last year. Beginning at the conclusion of the last market crash in 2008, the stock market enjoyed a near perfect environment. Interest rates were near zero. Some countries even had negative rates. These low rates made corporate borrowing cheap. Often companies borrowed to repurchase their own shares. This can artificially inflate the shares value.

