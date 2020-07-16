This week we will continue talking about the importance of proactive tax planning for 2020.
Taxes are currently on sale. It may not seem like that if you just had to send in a big check with your tax return. The TCJA or Trump tax cuts are due to expire on Jan. 1, 2026. At that time, we will revert back to the higher old tax rates. In light of all of the government stimulus spending, rates may need to go much higher.
While we were working, there was a common tax myth that taxes would be lower when we retired. It seemed to make sense to defer taxes on working income and not pay taxes until we retired. Unfortunately, taxes will most likely not be lower in retirement. This is not just because rates will be higher, but many of us saved in the wrong tax funnels.
Many people have the largest part of their savings in qualified accounts such as IRAs and 401(k) s. This money is taxed at the highest ordinary rate. It can also create a tax torpedo and make more of your Social Security taxable. It must be withdrawn and taxes paid starting at 72 whether you need the income or not. The SECURE Act also eliminated the possibility of stretching this income to your children and grandchildren. It must be distributed to most non-spouses over a ten year period. This may be during your children’s highest income years.
One thing that might make sense now is doing a Roth conversion. This is when we take money that is tax deferred in a qualified account and pay the taxes on those funds. If is rolled into a Roth, the earnings grow tax fee if you follow two rules. First, you must be over 59 ½ and second, have owed a Roth for at least five years. You can always take out your contributions tax free. The conversion will grow faster if you use funds from another account to pay the taxes.
You can decide whether to do a Roth conversion by answering one simple question. You have two different IRAs with $100,000 in each. One you pay the taxes and convert to a Roth. The other you leave as an IRA. For the next ten years, they both grow 6%, at the end of ten years; you pay the tax on the IRA. Which is worth more? The answer is they would both be the same amount. So why would you do the conversion? If you think tax rates will rise the Roth will do better. It is hard to believe they will not go up considering the size of the deficit.
If you leave a balance in a Roth to a non-spousal beneficiary, they still would have to take all of the money out by the end of year ten. The good news is this money is not taxable. It may make sense to wait until the end of the tenth year and take it all out instead of some each year. This is because you would be enjoying tax free growth.
Tax planning can have a major impact on your finances. Remember, it is not just what you earn that is important, but what you get to keep.
Your Financial Future is written by certified financial planner Gary W. Boatman, MBA and CFP, who also wrote the book, “Your Financial Compass: Safe Passage Through The Turbulent Waters of Taxes, Income Planning and Market Volatility.” If there is an area that you would like to see discussed in the column, send your suggestions to gary@BoatmanWealthManagement.com.
