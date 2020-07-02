When our fathers and grandfathers retired, they were often promised a defined pension by their employers. Depending on factors such as number of years worked and average three-year-high pay, they would receive a monthly pension check for their entire retired life.
Often, they could leave half to their spouses upon death.
The company was responsible for making all of the contributions to the pension and also accepted all of the investment risk. Usually the investments were bonds that would yield a certain amount of earnings. Actuaries would calculate how much money the company needed to contribute to provide the promised outcome.
When the world became a global economy, firms from overseas started shipping their products to America, competing with domestic goods. Often these foreign suppliers had lower cost to manufacture goods due to lower wages, benefits and fewer regulations. To respond to this new competition, American companies started to shift retirement plans from defined benefit to defined contribution plans.
To stay competitive, companies had to reduce expenses with this new competition from foreign companies. In 1978, Congress passed a small add-on to the tax code. It was section 401, Subset (k) that allowed workers to defer part of their income into an account that could grow tax free until it was distributed to the employee.
Although no one realized it when this section was passed, this later became the accidental retirement plan. Ted Benna, who is often considered the father of the 401(k), noticed this law and realized that if a company provided a match to part of an employee’s contribution, more employees would participate.
In a defined contribution plan such as a 401(k), the employee is funding most of the plan and is responsible for investment results instead of the company. The plan grows tax deferred until pulled out during retirement. There is a 10% penalty if someone withdraws money before age 59½.
Most 401(k) plans offer investments choices from a menu of mutual funds. It is interesting to note that the stock market started to experience much greater growth at about this same time. That is because all of this new qualified money flowing into the market drove up prices. Remember, when there are more buyers, the market will go up. When there are more sellers, the market will go down.
There is a growing trend in the defined benefit pension plans that you should be aware of. Many companies are now trying to de-risk their responsibilities to former employees. They are doing this by transferring future payment responsibilities to insurance companies. The companies pay money to the insurance companies to handle monthly payments and transfer some of the investment performance responsibility.
Sometimes the insurance company will offer a onetime lump sum payout. You must carefully analyze if you can earn more from this amount on your own or if you would receive more by leaving the money with the insurance company. You may have more control to transfer money to your beneficiaries by taking the lump sum, but you must carefully review everything.
Pension that are covered by ERISA may offer more creditor protection if you file for bankruptcy. There is also the possibility that the insurance company may have trouble locating where you live. A Met Life study found that 13,500 former workers were not receiving monthly checks because the company did not have a current address. This is most likely going to happen to former employees who had left the company before retirement and took new jobs.
Pensions are a valuable thing to have for those fortunate enough to have one. Check your old records and see if you are due a benefit that you may not be receiving.
Your Financial Future is written by certified financial planner Gary W. Boatman, MBA and CFP, who also wrote the book, “Your Financial Compass: Safe Passage Through The Turbulent Waters of Taxes, Income Planning and Market Volatility.” If there is an area that you would like to see discussed in the column, send your suggestions to gary@BoatmanWealthManagement.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.