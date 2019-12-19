It is the season for holiday gift buying. It is important to establish a budget and make sure that you do not ruin your normal cash flow. Stores and online merchants know how to lure us into buying impulse items. Sometimes they offer deals that seem just too good to pass up. The problem is all of the purchases with plastic credit cards have to be repaid in cash. You should try not to spend more on credit than you can pay in full in January. Credit card interest rates can be 18% or more. Paying the minimum required amount can take years to pay off.
Sometimes families hold Secret Santa drawing where you pull one name out of a hat to buy a present for. Another common option is deciding that family members will only buy presents for the younger members. The child’s parents may be able to give you an idea of a preferred gift. This way it is quality instead of quantity. You just need to be sure that they do not tell everyone the same gift idea. I remember years ago different family members asked my grandmother what grandpa would like. Surprisingly on Christmas Day he got to open five foot stools.
Gift cards are popular options because they offer wide choices and are easy to mail. As we talked about several weeks ago be careful and look to be sure they not been tampered with. When buying gifts, getting a gift receipt makes it easier if the gift must be exchanged. While I am not advocating it, some people re-gift and item they received and did not want. Needless to say, do not re-gift to the person who gave you the original gift.
If cash is a problem, sometimes you can make a gift. Maybe you have special crafting skills or can bake something delicious. Sometimes you may be able to help complete a chore or home fix up project. This extra help might be really appreciated during these busy times.
Maybe you want to do something special like visiting someone who is alone. Maybe invite them over to family dinner. Christmas spirit sometimes gets lost in gift buying when we know it is much more than that. Take some time and enjoy the Christmas joy.
Just in case you were wondering, if you wanted to buy all of the gifts mentioned in the song “The 12 Days of Christmas” this year’s cost would be $38,993.59. Every year someone at PNC calculates this cost. I know this is a little out of my budget and this price does not include feeding all of the animals.
Have a great holiday season!
Your Financial Future is written by certified financial planner Gary W. Boatman, MBA and CFP, who also wrote the book, “Your Financial Compass: Safe Passage Through The Turbulent Waters of Taxes, Income Planning and Market Volatility.” If there is an area that you would like to see discussed in the column, send your suggestions to gary@BoatmanWealthManagement.com.
