The Masontown Community Kitchen will be open Tuesday, July 6, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The menu will include cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, vegetables, homemade desserts and Panera breads.
Please come and share a meal and Christian fellowship at First Presbyterian Church, 102 West Church Ave., Masontown. The meals are free but donations are accepted for future dinners.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Kathy at 724-583-9514 or Judy at 724-943-3013.
